Buffaloes target away goal

MULWANDA LUPIYA and ROBINSON KUNDA, Ndola

YOUNG Buffaloes arrived in Ndola yesterday with coach Dumenic Kunene saying they will target scoring an away goal in tomorrow’s Confederation Cup preliminary round, first leg against Buildcon.

And South Africa top side Orlando Pirates arrived in Lusaka yesterday ahead of tomorrow’s CAF Champions League preliminary round, first leg against Green Eagles without Zambia internationals Justin Shonga, Austin Muwowo and Augustine Mulenga.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/