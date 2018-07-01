Football

Buffaloes suffer title chase setback

July 1, 2018
BENEDICT TEMBO, Choma
EAGLES 2 ZANACO 1
GREEN Eagles enhanced their prospects of playing in the 2018 Barclays Cup with a deserved 2-1 win over Zanaco at Independence Stadium in Choma yesterday.Zanaco made a false start by taking an early lead through Martin Phiri, who benefitted from Eagles goalkeeper Robert Mwanza, who spilled the ball in the eighth minute.
Eagles restored parity through Spencer Sautu, who headed in Collins Mulenga’s free-kick 10 minutes to half-time.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

