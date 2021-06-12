Buffaloes opt out

MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola

AFTER a month-long break, the National Rugby League this afternoon returns to action with leaders Red Arrows not having the chance to consolidate their lead on the summit of the log following Green Buffaloes’ withdrawal from the league. Arrows were set to visit neighbours Buffaloes in a Week Eight affair but the Zambia Army-sponsored outfit have sadly opted out of the league. Zambia Rugby Union (ZRU) chief executive officer Henry Shikopa confirmed the pulling out of Buffaloes from the league. “Due to Zambia Army national duties, Green Buffaloes have had to withdraw from the ZRU 2021 league,” Shikopa said. “[This is] an unfortunate but acceptable and understandable development.”Buffaloes’ last game in the league was a 64-15 heavy defeat to champions Arrows in a rescheduled Week One encounter at Yotam Muleya Ground on May 15. He said ZRU through the competitions sub-committees are studying the matter regarding the points teams amassed from the soldiers. “Competitions sub-committee are doing their analysis and will revert with their recommendations for ExCo to make final decisions thereon,” he said.Buffaloes, who have key players undergoing military training, lost all CLICK TO READ MORE