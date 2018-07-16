Buffaloes gore hunters

DIANA CHIPEPO and ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka

BUFFALOES 1 RANGERS 0

GREEN Buffaloes won yesterday in a fashion they seem to have adopted this season by a single goal.An early strike by Stephen Kabamba was all Buffaloes needed to collect maximum points off flat-footed Nchanga Rangers in this Week 24 encounter at Edwin Imboela Stadium in Lusaka.

Kabamba finished off Youremember Banda's header inside the box from Adrian Chama's free-kick a few metres from the box.