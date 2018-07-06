Buffaloes coach should change strategy

Dear editor,

ZESCO United are running away with the 2018 MTN Super Division league title due to feeble competition being offered by the chasing pack.With Nkana and Power Dynamos trailing in distant fourth and sixth positions respectively, a lot was expected from Green Buffaloes to give Zesco a good run for the title.

But two draws against Nakambala Leopards in Mazabuka and Red Arrows at Edwin Imboela Stadium in Lusaka have given Zesco an edge over Buffaloes.

There is something Buffaloes coach Bilton Musonda is not doing right, and unless he changes the strategy, the army club’s pursuit for the title will be jeopardised and dilute the contest because Nkana, Zanaco and Power Dynamos are merely clowning.

Kabwe Warriors are doing well so far but are likely to be hot contenders next season when the team gels under Tenant Chilumba.

Buffaloes represent the best bet to give Zesco a good run but the buck falls on Musonda’s bench to be innovative in their remaining games, starting with Nkwazi this weekend.

Go boys and conquer.

SOCCER FAN

Lusaka