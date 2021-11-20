Buffaloes chase Blades for league supremacy

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

FOR the first time in a long time, Power Dynamos managed to afford a smile on Wednesday following a convincing win over Kabwe Warriors, a result that lifted them off the foot of the table.

There, however, is no honeymoon for the six-time league champions as the weekend is here and presents a new challenge, Chambishi FC right there in Chambishi.

Not to be carried away by the good result against Warriors, Power coach Mwenya Chipepo has described Chambishi as a tricky opponent that needs to be approached cautiously.

Chipepo said in an interview yesterday that his team is aiming for the win to build on the confidence following the Warriors victory.

“We need to win, but it is a tricky opponent that we play, and playing them at their base makes things even a little bit harder but we have to fight,” Chipepo said.

Should they pick maximum points, it will be the first time Power win two straight matches this season having endured struggles most of the part of the season.

