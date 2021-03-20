Budima: dance UNESCO ticked

ALVIN CHIINGA

Chirundu

IN THE Gwembe Valley, Southern Province, there is one cultural dance that has stood the test of time. This dance is called Budima.

It is a distinctive dance practiced by the little-known Tonga Wee people.

The displacement of these people from the banks of the Zambezi River during the construction of Kariba Dam six decades ago, to the highlands in areas such as Lusitu, Pambazana, Chirundu and Siavonga, has not deterred them from performing the Budima dance.

Indigenous people here jive to this dance like one possessed.

The dance was last year recognised by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) along with the Makishi and Gule Wamkulu, which were recognised earlier.

Budima is a war-like dance characterised by traditional warriors wielding shields and spears. It is an old-time dance which was performed by warriors during wars. The Budima dance was also performed to celebrate conquest.

Presently, the dance is mainly for entertainment at weddings, funerals, installation of traditional leaders, public gatherings and state functions.

Chief Chipepo’s cultural director for the Budima Cultural Association, Patrick Makukisi, who lives in Lusitu, says the dance was practised by his forefathers and has been passed on down the generations.

Mr Makukisi says in an effort to CLICK TO READ MORE