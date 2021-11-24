Budget not food-secure

MWAKA LENGALENGA,Lusaka

Civil Society Scaling up Nutrition Alliance (CSO-SUN) is disappointed that the 2022 national budget has not prioritised food security and nutrition, adding that if the current allocation towards nutrition is maintained, over 16,000 children may lose their lives. CSO-SUN country coordinator Mathews Mhuru attributed this to the limited resource allocation to the nutrition sector by Government. Mr Mhuru said the lack of adequate resources to food safety by previous governments has resulted in increased cases of unsafe food being sold to unsuspecting citizens.

"We are worried that the 2022 national budget is silent on matters related to food safety. This could mean that institutions mandated to enforce the Food Safety Act of 2019, which include the ministries of Health and Local Government, will be unable to protect the public as far as food safety is concerned," he said. Mr Mhuru called on the new government to utilise the money from donors such as