Budget gives hope

KABANDA CHULU, Lusaka

IT MAY seem a populist budget, but the robust interventions outlined by Minister of Finance Situmbeko Musokotwane. if implemented fully, could see Zambia get back on track towards its vision 2030 of attaining middle-income status.

Presenting a K172.98 billion 2022 national budget, an increment from this year’s K119 billion, Dr Musokotwane last Friday said the financial policy instrument is aimed at achieving economic growth, creating jobs and taking development closer to the people.

As much as these pronouncements may look insurmountable, Dr Musokotwane is upbeat, saying the country could achieve even more than what some countries in East Asia have attained.

“Some of these nations were poorer than us at the time of our independence and have now reaped the rewards of economic transformation and this is the path we intend to take, which will neither be a sprint nor a marathon but a well-paced thought out race,” he said.

“Initially, we shall focus on increasing output in agriculture, tourism, mining, manufacturing, energy and transport sector to grow the economy and create employment for youths.”

Dr Musokotwane further announced that 30,000 teachers and 11,000 health workers will be employed next year.

Understandably, Dr Musokotwane said the country’s economy is at a crossroads with low growth while debts have reached unsustainable levels (US$27 billion) with public finances being constrained and the cost of living having escalated beyond the reach of many Zambians.

“To move forward, the new dawn administration plans to achieve real GDP (Growth Domestic Product) of at least 3.5 percent, reduce inflation to single digits by end of 2022 and within the target band of six to eight percent by mid-2023 and limit international reserves to at least three months of import cover.

“We also intend to increase domestic revenue to not less than 21 percent of gross domestic product, reduce the fiscal deficit to no more than 6.7 percent of GDP and limit domestic borrowing to no more than 5.2 percent of GDP,” he said.

To meet the proposed total budget expenditure of K173 billion, Dr Musokotwane said Government expects to raise K77.9 billion from direct taxes with K20.7 billion from non-tax revenue and K343.8 million from other revenues.

“Further, K24.5 billion will come from domestic borrowing while externally sourced financing is projected at K49.7 billion.

“Of these external sources, K39.3 billion will be in form of budget support, K8.5 billion from existing project disbursements while grants from cooperating partners will be K1.8 billion,” he said.

Unveiling the budget, Dr Musokotwane said Government intends to spend a total of K86.4 billion for general public services translating to 49.9 percent of the total budget.

“Of this amount, K51.3 billion is for external debt service while K27.4 billion will go towards domestic debt service.

“Madam Speaker, in our resolve to continually empower local authorities, I propose to allocate K1.3 billion to the Local Government Equalisation Fund. I have also proposed an allocation of K3.1 billion towards dismantling of arrears to various suppliers of goods and services,” he said.

Dr Musokotwane said Government will spend a total of K33.7 billion towards the Economic Affairs function.

“Of this amount, K4.9 billion is for road infrastructure. This will include the continuation of ongoing road projects as well as opening up strategic economic routes. Government will further undertake significant works to rehabilitate and upgrade feeder roads across the country,” he said.

Dr Musokotwane said to enhance agricultural production, productivity and diversification, a provision of K5.4 billion has been proposed for agricultural inputs.

“This will support one million beneficiaries through the farmer input support programme, which will be implemented through the comprehensive agriculture support programme.

“The Government contribution has more than doubled to K3,600 per beneficiary from the current K1,700. I have also proposed to spend K960 million on strategic food reserves,” he said.

The minister said to make rural areas attractive for investment and promote rural industrialisation, Government will accelerate the rural electrification programme.

“To this effect, I propose to allocate K362 million to the rural electrification programme. And I propose to allocate K4 billion to the constituency development fund.

“Of this amount, K3.2 billion will go towards development interventions in underserved communities in all constituencies while K792 million has been allocated to secondary school and skills development bursaries. This translates to an average of K25.7 million per constituency compared to K1.6 million allocated in 2021,” Dr Musokotwane said.

Dr Musokotwane also announced that the National Pension Scheme Authority (NAPSA) Act will be amended to be less punitive to employers to encourage compliance.

The emphasis of taking more resources to local communities through decentralisation has raised some concerns especially that of absorption capacity by many smaller local authorities.

Former Minister of Finance Ng’andu Magande has since advised the new dawn administration to take a cautious approach as it implements fiscal decentralisation.

Mr Magande does not believe most councils in the country, particularly those in the rural areas, have capacity to handle huge sums of money.

“How can a small local authority handle K25.7 million constituency development fund (CDF) when those holding ZICA [Zambia Institute of Chartered Accountants] qualifications don’t want to live there?

“It is not lack of money but lack of capacity, so this administration should cautiously implement some of its ideas it has and as well as incorporate new ones,” he said.

In its manifesto, the United Party for National Development (UPND) administration has committed itself to decentralisation, believing that by transferring power, ownership and responsibility for decision-making to the people, it will be creating a system of government that is responsive to local needs and preferences.

Dr Musokotwane explained that taking resources closer to the people will be the anchor of development since the process will benefit everyone.

“Empowerment schemes shall be put in place, for instance, if a classroom block or a health post under CDF is to be constructed, local builders must work on it.

“Equally, all other works must be done by local people unless when they do not have capacity that is when outsourcing will be allowed, and there will be no more importation of school desks or office furniture when local carpenters can do it,” he said.

Welcoming the budget, Absa Bank Zambia Plc managing director Mizinga Melu said the policy document has given people more than they expected.

“The policy measures outlined caters for everyone so let us all work hard and tap into the opportunities presented through CDF and other interventions,” she said.

Zambia Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Chabuka Kawesha said credit must be given where it is due.

“It is a growth oriented budget especially on job creation and I urge our members [private sector] to be part of the process by responding to the measures contained in the policy document,” Dr Kawesha said.

On debt management, Dr Musokotwane said Government is actively engaging the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a funded economic reform programme.

“Once attained, Zambia will be able to engage creditors to restructure its debt under the Common Framework. This will release cash resources which will enable us to finance more developmental needs. For now, we aim to conclude with creditors for restructuring of debt to be realised by the first quarter of 2022.

“There is no option to this otherwise the debts we owe will choke this nation to a stand-still since debt servicing and public service salaries exceed domestic revenues. In 2022, we shall only manage to finance other activities because of grants or gifts we shall receive and borrowing,” the minister said.

He said to curtail further accumulation of debt, Government will not contract any external non-concessional loans except in instances of refinancing.

“With regard to domestic debt, we will ensure that the issuance of Government securities will be primarily through auctions and private issuances of Bonds will be minimised,” Dr Musokotwane said.

Given the foregoing, it is imperative that Government actualise the positive interventions it has planned for the country to ensure a rebound in economic growth and its resultant activities.