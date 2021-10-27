Budget expectations high

DIANA CHIPEPO, MWILA NTAMBI

Lusaka, Kitwe

WITH President Hakainde Hichilema assuring that the first United Party for National Development (UPND) budget will be centred on decentralisation, various stakeholders expect Government to provide a clear road-map on poverty reduction and job creation. Transparency International Zambia (TIZ) says the 2022 budget will be the first litmus test for the UPND government as to whether they is determined to deliver on its campaign promises. TIZ executive director Maurice Nyambe said Zambians should scrutinise the 2022 budget in search of indicators of prudent debt management, greater commitment to economic recovery and development, higher allocations towards the social sectors and good governance through promoting transparency, accountability and integrity in the management of public resources. “The Zambian people are aware that the UPND administration has committed to deliver change in the way public resources are managed,” he said. “The budget is, therefore, a critical tool for generating change through implementing measures aimed at reducing corruption in the budget cycle.” Mr Nyambe said the 2022 budget should also address the debt burden which has continued to crowd out the social sectors. He said there is need to allocate more resources towards education, health and social protection in order to reduce the vulnerabilities which trigger petty corruption as citizens are forced to compete for inadequate social services. “Government should urgently publish and widely circulate the 2022 citizens’ budget for easy understanding of the content and wider section of the general public to participate in the budgeting process,” he said.

