Buchi Boys rule

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Nkana Stadium, Kitwe

KITWE 1 POWER 0

STRIKER Emmanuel Chabula yesterday scored his seventh goal of the season as Kitwe United beat rivals Power Dynamos to get the city’s bragging rights.“We created chances and managed to score one. Last time we drew [1-1 with Power]. I told the players to score and maintain the lead. I am happy we have won two of our last games,” Kitwe coach Steven Mwansa said in an interview.

Chabula, who netted a hat-trick in the 4-1 win over KYSA last Saturday, headed in a Tom Muzech cross beating Power goalkeeper Lawrence Mulenga in the 44th minute in this Super Division Week 22 encounter.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/