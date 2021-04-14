Buchi Boys, Power, Nkana all in action

ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka

POWER Dynamos can rightly be called underachievers, having flattered to deceive since winning the Super Division title in 2011.

However, even as they have struggled to live up to expectations, they have managed to silence their noisy neighbours, Nkana, including last season when the Wusakile side went on to win the league title.

Power ran out 3-0 winners last season at Arthur Davies Stadium with the return leg unable to be played after the league was cut short. But the Ndeke outfit demonstrated that they are capable of winning even away from home as they recorded another 3-0 win at Nkana Stadium earlier this season.

But while satisfied with the results over Nkana, Power midfielder Benson Sakala wants to see more from his side.

“I think we must move beyond beating Nkana and go for the title now,” Sakala said ahead of today’s Super League match against Indeni at Arthur Davies. “It is always a great feeling to beat Nkana. If we lose to Nkana, we never have peace in the city because Nkana fans are always talking and CLICK TO READ MORE