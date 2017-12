MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

THE Kitwe City Council has awarded Kitwe United players and technical bench residential plots following their return to the Super Division.

The Buchi Boys emerged champions in the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) Division One Zone Two after finishing with 62 points, two better than Kansanshi Dynamos.

And United chairman Gabriel Akayomboka said preparations for the 2018 season are under way.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/