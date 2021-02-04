Buchi Boys hold struggling NAPSA Stars

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Garden Park Stadium

Kitwe

KITWE 0 NAPSA 0

THIS is becoming ridiculous now. NAPSA Stars, winless since a 2-1 win over Prison Leopards at Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka on January 10, have now gone seven games without a win. Yet that is not even the whole story.

The Confederation Cup envoys, who face Kenyan side Gor Mahia next week, have only won twice this season. Yesterday’s draw, which moved them to fourth from the bottom, is the ninth this campaign. They boast of 15 points from 15 games. If you ask anyone with knowledge of relegation, they will tell you that that is the form of relegation battlers.

Yesterday was a perfect opportunity to arrest the situation. Their opponents Kitwe United are bottom, having not managed to win a game all season with the six points they have coming from draws.

Yet, the Pensioners could not find a way past. It is difficult to explain what is happening to them.

Coach Mohammed Fathi must be tired of giving explanations