Buchi Boys fell Nkana for first win

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Arthur Davies Stadium

Kitwe

KITWE 2 NKANA 1

NOW not even the coach seems to have a clue as to what is happening.

“If we are going to lose to a team like Kitwe United, then I don’t know who we are going to beat,” Nkana coach Kelvin Kaindu said after witnessing his team’s latest implosion against Kitwe United.

Until yesterday, Kitwe were without a win in top flight but the wait was over after calamitous goalkeeping by Nkana keeper Talbert Shumba.

Congolese midfielder Freddy Tshimenga gave Nkana the lead two minutes after kick-off after beating Kitwe keeper Haveson Ching’ambu, who ended up with a man-of-the-match performance.

After taking the lead, things looked all rosy for Nkana as they continued to ask Kitwe questions, to which Chin’gambu had all the answers.

Kitwe had no chances in the first half as they allowed Nkana to continue to dominate going into the