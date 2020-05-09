Buchi boys engage patron over unpaid dues

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

WORRIED about the uncertainty surrounding the future of the club, National Division One side Kitwe United players have held a closed-door meeting with Kitwe Mayor Christopher Kang’ombe over their unpaid dues.

Despite recording impressive results this season, the Buchi Boys have lacked stability off the pitch, with Kitwe City Council (KCC) having initially pulled out from sponsoring the team.

This led to the club failing to fulfil an away fixture against National Assembly before Kang’ombe announced that the local authority is in the process of harmonising the club’s ownership.

Having gone the last three months without pay, the players on Thursday sought audience with the mayor, who is also the patron of the club