Buchi Boys butchered

MULWANDA LUPIYA, Levy Mwanawasa Stadium

Ndola

FOREST 4 KITWE 0

IF the Kitwe United hierarchy thought firing coach Stephen Mwansa was the solution to their dismal showing this season, then they were certainly wrong.

Their club president Emmanuel Numwa was actually right. The problems at Kitwe United run deep.

It is too early in the season, but what Kitwe are staring at right now is relegation.

Whoever is lined up as the next permanent manager will have to take on the job with the knowledge that next season will be spent in National Division One.

Going by yesterday’s result, that permanent coach is unlikely to be George Phiri. The caretakers audition went horribly wrong yesterday against a Forest Rangers side that’s intent on returning to continental football next season after their first foray went dismally.

After midfielder Shadreck Malambo put Forest in the driving seat on 28 minutes when he headed in a Taonga Bwembya cross, there was only going to be one outcome in this match, and