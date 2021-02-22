Brothers kill brother

MWILA NTAMBI, Kitwe

A FIFTY-NINE-YEAR-OLD headman of Kakusa village in Mafinga district has allegedly been hacked to death by his two brothers over suspicion that he had been practising witchcraft.

Muchinga Province Commissioner of Police Lizzy Machina said in a statement yesterday that the incident happened on Friday around 18:00 hours in Chief Mwenechifungwe’s area.

She identified the victim as Feckson Mutambo, who sustained three deep cuts on his head. She said an axe, fists and kicks were allegedly used to inflict the assault.

"A case of murder was recorded at Mafinga Police Station by Feddless Nangogo, aged 46, of Kakusa village who reported that her husband Feckson Mutambo, aged 59, also headman for the same village, was hacked to death by