Brother marries sister

MWILA NTAMBI, Kitwe

A 37-YEAR-OLD man has sued his step-mother for allegedly organising a wedding between his brother and his step sister.

Rear Dube is seeking a court order to review the relationship between Regina Gumedi, 55, and her step-children.

Dube said he was prompted to sue his step-mother when he heard that she is organising a wedding between her biological daughter [who is Dube’s step-sister] and one of his brothers.

He testified that Gumedi was married to his father who died last year and that the family knows her as a widow.

Dube said his younger brother, Review Dube and their step-sister had a sexual relationship before their father died and that it has continued.

He said the family just heard that the step-sister was pregnant by one of his brothers but to…