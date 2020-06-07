‘Brother’ in the Lord stalks church mate

CHALI MULENGA, Livingstone

LOSING a flock raises concern for a pastor, but worse still if a married female church member stops coming to church because of being stalked by a male church mate.

The sordid revelation came up in court when Austin Mudenda, of Simukali village, sued Leonard Mukoma, of Chilale village in Chief Mukuni, demanding K68,000 for adultery.

Mudenda told Senior Local Court Magistrate Miyanda Matafwali that Mukoma has been pursuing his wife, Florence Chilikwazi, in order to propose love to her.

Mukoma’s lust for Florence forced her husband, Mudenda, to stop her from attending church service at their church CLICK TO READ MORE