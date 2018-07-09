Brother against brother

CATHERINE MUMBA, Lusaka

FOUNDING President Kenneth Kaunda’s son, Waza, has called on United National Independence Party (UNIP) to elect a new president to remove a dynasty tag from the political party.

And Dr Kaunda, who is a lecturer in the school of medicine at the Copperbelt University, has proposed that a law be enacted to limit the number of political parties in the country to restore sanity in the political arena.

Currently, UNIP is led by Dr Kaunda’s brother, Tilyenji.

Speaking in Lusaka yesterday, Dr Kaunda urged the UNIP central committee to urgently call for a meeting to discuss the way forward regarding the leadership of the party, which was in government for 27 years READ MORE