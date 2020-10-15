Broke man fakes child’s death

PRISCILLA CHIPULU, CHAMBO NG’UNI

Ndola, Kabwe

A MAN of Ndola is on the run after he allegedly faked his child’s death to access a funeral grant and a coffin from his employer.

Boniface Chisenga, of Ndola’s Mapalo Township, who works for a named company in Ndola, has since allegedly gone into hiding.

Mapalo ward councillor Kennedy Phiri said he received a report that Chisenga was allegedly desperate for money and faked his child’s death to get relief from his employer.

“The story is that the man was desperate for some money and so he ended up informing his company that his child had died in Serenje and the company bought him a coffin and also topped it up with K800 as a funeral grant,” Mr Phiri said.

He said after receiving the funeral grant, Chisenga did not know what to do with the coffin and CLICK TO READ MORE