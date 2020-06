Broiler chickens to produce 10,000 jobs

DARLINGTON MWENDABAI, KALONDE NYATI

Lusaka

IN AN effort to create 10,000 jobs countrywide, Sub-Sahara African Farmers Organisation (SSAFO) is injecting K48 million in a poultry youth empowerment programme targeting to produce 500,000 broiler chickens by December this year.

SSAFO founder Munyaradzi Muronda said the empowerment programme is being implemented under the Consolidated Young Entrepreneurs Programme (CYEP) 50,000 broiler production initiative.

Mr Muronda said in an interview on Monday that CYEP is aimed at alleviating poverty by equipping youths with agriculture-related entrepreneurship skills.

SSAFO is an innovative charity that reduces poverty by unleashing sub-Saharan African farmers' ability to grow their income in an