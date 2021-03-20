Broadway comes alive

STAFRANCE ZULU

Ndola

LAST week marked one year since Broadway in New York City shut, leaving thousands of people out of work while billions of dollars were lost for the local economy.

As is well known, the coronavirus had everything to do with it.

They are now hoping they can switch on the lights sometime in May. But the other Broadway familiar to most residents of Ndola has also been quiet. But it sort of came alive last Saturday. Gospel singer Francis Kadonki, as he is fondly called, hosted a musical concert at Broadway Cinema. And as is the case with almost everything nowadays, CLICK TO READ MORE