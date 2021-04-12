Broadcasters to be trained on election reporting

MWAPE MWENYA, Lusaka

JOURNALISTS in electronic media institutions will soon undergo a training programme in election reporting and ethical conduct. This is to guide them on how to professionally report during, before and after the August 12 general elections.

Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) director general Josephine Mapoma said the training programme will initially be undertaken in Lusaka this month before being rolled out to other parts of the country. She said in an interview that the training includes ethics of broadcasting and how to ensure that journalists uphold principles during the elections. Ms Mapoma said journalists play a critical role in elections and should therefore report facts and contribute to free and fair elections. She said IBA will not interfere with the editorial content of any media institution but will ensure that journalists report truthfully and without malice. Ms Mapoma said during the election period, media houses should