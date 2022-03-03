Broad-based economic transformation: Industrialisation, integration of SME sector

ANALYSIS: TAMANI PHIRI

IN PART one of this series, I established that non-subsidiary, independent firms which employ fewer than a given number of employees, as defined by the OECD, are important for any economy. The importance of the SME sector cannot be understated as their contribution to the economy is significant. We also looked at some of the areas where their direct contribution to the economy is evident. For instance, attempts to promote competition among the SMEs can lead to, among others, benefits discussed, the forward linkages between SMEs and large-scale companies.

This generates more economic activities which have spill-over welfare effects to the owners and employees of the SMEs. To achieve the policy objectives in the MSME sector outlined in part one (1), the following are part of the transformative initiatives required: . Stabilise fiscal and monetary policy stance From the 1960s to the 1990s, Zambia’s economic prosperity was underpinned by mining activities with substantial supplement from various non-mining sectors. Non-mining sectors hosted diversified portfolios of anchor businesses strategically occupying different positions within industry-specific value chains. Such strategic positioning and industry diversity allowed the local economy to self-cushion against economic policy shifts from leading economies, allowing for stable and sustained fiscal and monetary policy stance. Emerging economies of Asia and Latin America have in recent years focused on sustained stable fiscal and monetary policies as a key to economic development through job creation and GDP growth. In addition to pursuing combined good governance, the rule of law and good institutional quality, our analysis calls for sustained expansionary fiscal and monetary policies to promote economic growth, job creation and a stable currency. Some of the policy reactions that may be used for the transformation include: . Interest rates: Lower interest rates to internationally competitive rates to induce local investment spending and fixed capital formation. . Tax base: Broaden the tax base through SME promotion initiatives and job creation in the short-term development plan to increase government revenue. . Tax rates: Reduce tax rates and offer structured tax incentives in the medium-term development plan to enhance disposable income for investment promotion in the local economy. . Capital markets: Establish credible and sufficiently capitalised investment banks to localise the source of financing for capital projects and investments in Zambia. Like South Africa, Singapore, Malaysia and other emerging economies, the establishment of credible local investment banks in Zambia: • will serve as a natural barrier for capital flight by localising financing sources,

• will facilitate with stabilising of the local currency by regulating the demand and supply of foreign currency through direct and indirect investments and reduced undesirable and uncontrolled capital outflows, • will significantly encourage new business formations by providing readily available capital to the local market, and • may create a platform for structured exchange controls that can be used to regulate capital outflows from Zambia.

Further emphasis is placed on the fact that Zambia’s prevailing lending rates of about 25-30 percent are relatively very high to support the Government’s economic development and job creation agenda. According to IMF’s International Finance Statistics, medium- to long-term rates should range between 10–14 as is the case with South Africa, and Asian and Latin American emerging economies. Sustained high interest rates will continue posing as a serious barrier to a perfect transformation agenda. Amongst other factors, the high interest rates will continue affecting the economy through the following transformation channels: . High cost of capital: High interest rates will continue inflating the cost of capital, which will consequently reduce investment activities, limit economic productivity and create excess demand of goods and services. . Increased inflation: Through demand push transmission mechanisms, a combination of low national productivity and excess demand will induce a general increase in prices of goods and services or high inflation. . Sustained unemployment rates: Constrained investment activities will continue to slow the economy down and increase unemployment. . Currency depreciation: High interest rates will continue attracting unsustainable short-term foreign capital in the economy. Unless regulated, frequent inflows and outflows of short-term capital have a negative effect on the stability of the local currency and international trade balances. This necessitates the set-up of credible and sustainably capitalised local Zambian investment banks to minimise our reliance on unsustainable foreign capital. In addition, I further submit for consideration a request to enforce policies banning the following: . The use of foreign currency as a medium of exchange when executing local transactions. The unregulated extensive use of foreign currency in Zambia plays a significant role in: . Depreciating the local currency, reducing Zambia’s competitiveness in international trade; and . Constrains the Government’s effort to accumulate reserves for national debt service and economic development. . Regulate or impose restrictions on indexing Kwacha denominated loans and financing transactions to foreign currency. In principle, this practice from financing institutions further contributes towards compounding the cost of capital, making local financing instruments less attractive and unaffordable to SMEs. In summary, unless urgently regulated through central banking transmission mechanisms, sustained high interest rates will deem it very difficult to transform the Zambian economy. This is so because as a single variable, interest rates are central in determining the cost of capital, levels of investment activity, national propensity to save, productivity, inflation, exchange rates and international trade balances. . Legislation and policies for the promotion of SMEs and industrialisation Under the current construct, Zambia’s industrial and SME sector requires a proactive and urgent policy transformation aimed at promoting the development of an entrepreneurial drive amongst Zambians, identify and implement enterprise development and management skills through strategic partnerships with skills development agencies, educational institutions, government ministries, private sector bodies, etc. . The new legislation should aim to promote an all-inclusive development agenda that seeks to allocate economic and social resources equitably to all Zambians of different tribal, racial, gender and physical orientation with a view to promoting equal distribution of opportunities and income; and . Like in South Africa, Mauritius, Botswana, Namibia and other comparable well-performing economies, the new legislation should prioritise the empowering of local Zambian citizens by implementing pre-qualification restrictions on businesses and investments that foreign nationals can undertake. To this effect, identifying sectors and business activities that need capitalisation, investment promotion and transformative development can be remedial. In addition, the consideration should be given to identifying and restricting certain business ventures to local Zambians only. In other countries, such sectors and business activities include the taxi industry, construction brick manufacturing, informal panel beating and mechanical, boiler making and metal fabrication, etc. The author is senior economist – strategy and corporate development at InvestEcon Pty Limited.