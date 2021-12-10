Bring to book dishonest contractors

THE revelation by Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Gary Nkombo that 70 percent of road contracts in the previous government were given to Patriotic Front cadres who have not even moved on site despite having been paid is saddening and annoying. How can Zambia develop with such negative attitudes by people entrusted to uplift the living conditions of citizens? This act smacks of fraud in every sense of the word. Someone must be answerable for the deceit. It is heart-rending also that all this happened in the backdrop of the previous government over-contracting about K13 billion for rehabilitation of feeder roads against a budgetary allocation of K3.5 billion. While we recognise the efforts made by the previous government to open up the country with ambitious road projects countrywide, its choice of some local contractors took away from good intentions to involve Zambians. The findings by the minister have given credence to the narrative that most Zambian contractors rush to buy posh cars after winning contracts and later do shoddy works or abandon the projects altogether. Unfortunately, it will be difficult for the new government to redeem some of the road projects whose contractors have not been on site after being paid. The insanity that happened in the road sector at the hands of PF cadres should not go scot-free as their act is tantamount to robbing taxpayers in broad daylight. Most deserving Zambians have been licking their wounds after being denied contracts, yet political cadres who pretended to have the capacity used their electoral advantage to rob citizens of their money.

The new dawn government must trace the abandoned projects to the erring contractors so that they take responsibility for their negligence. We support Mr Nkombo’s warning that all contractors who have not done much work would have their contracts terminated. Dissolving their contracts should send a strong message that no local contractor should betray the trust of Zambians by being deceitful in management of the projects awarded to them. The idea of empowering local contractors should be embraced with sincerity as it also goes a long way in creating jobs for youths. If local firms don’t change their attitudes towards work, road contracts will always be given to foreign contractors with a good record. In fact, it is unpatriotic for local contractors to fail to deliver work to beneficiaries after being paid handsomely. The previous government went to great lengths to borrow money for some of these projects, which should have been delivered by now. The 70 percent stake in road contracts given to political cadres also goes to show the degree of corruption that took place, thereby denying millions of other Zambians a chance to make a living. It is understandable that governments always want to take care of their supporters in every way possible, but this should not be done at the expense of the majority poor Zambians. Going forward, contracts should be given on merit to avoid political cadres deliberately abandoning projects after being paid knowing that they have the backing of the party in power.

Every Zambian is entitled to benefit from government projects and is not under any obligation to provide proof of political affiliation to be eligible for consideration. The use of political affiliation in the awarding of contracts has to a large extent retarded development in rural areas as most projects are not completed. The cost of re-doing abandoned projects or those which have been poorly done is often high, forcing the Government to stretch itself to meet the cries of the people. With Government’s decision to allocate K25.7 million to every constituency for development in the 2022 national budget, contractors have the responsibility to put their act together and bring sanity in the industry. We call upon the Engineering Institution of Zambia (EIZ) and the National Council for Construction (NCC) to strictly watch over local contractors who bring the sector into disrepute. Punish those who abuse the trust. Zambia is at a tipping point of economic transformation where such dishonest acts should not be condoned.