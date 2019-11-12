Bring them on – Zanaco

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

ZANACO, Zambia’s sole representatives in the Confederation Cup, will avoid Moroccan side Hassania Agadir, who eliminated Green Eagles, but could potentially meet two-time champions Enyimba Rangers of Nigeria in the group stage when the draws are conducted in Cairo, Egypt, today.

"For us, we are ready to face any opponents," Zanaco general manager Marlon Kananda said in an interview yesterday. "This is a Confederation Cup, we can't choose who to play, we will face anyone and we are ready to be put in any group."