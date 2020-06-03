Bring killers to book, Chinese urge police

CHRISTINE CHIHAME, Lusaka

POLITICAL counsellor at the Chinese Embassy in Zambia Lai Bo has implored police to bring to book people who allegedly murdered three Chinese and set their bodies ablaze recently.

Mr Lai has, however, commended Government for the attention and seriousness it has shown in handling the case.

Cao Guifang, Fan Mingjie and Bao Jubin were brutally murdered at a Chinese-owned Blue Star clothing factory and were later burnt to conceal the heinous crime.

Mr Lai was speaking on Monday during the memorial service for the two men and