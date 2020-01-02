Bring coach now

ISAAC PHIRI, Lusaka

MINISTER of Youth, Sport and Child Development Emmanuel Mulenga has expressed his frustrations with the recruitment process for the Chipolopolo coach, saying there has not been any movement since the announcement that 20 candidates had been shortlisted from the over 60 that applied.

Mulenga said one of the most disappointing aspects of the whole process is that the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has not formally communicated with Kalusha Bwalya, who they had requested to help in the engagement of the national team coach.