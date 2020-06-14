Bridging generation gap in music

I RECENTLY saw a joke that read the reason the current teenagers are so angry is because their music is so horrible. Obviously, that is just a joke.

But being a teenager is a time when most of us have the highest energy, our hormones are beginning to reach their peak, and our emotions are raw. This energy can easily be turned or seen to be anger. Teenagers often also want to explore new things and those new things may include music. Teenagers or youths can be a great energy to propel a new music genre. Genres such as rock and hip hop have grown on the strengths of youths.

There are those who argue that those of us who promote music forms that require more human artistry are caught in the past.

Music has moved on to a more thoughtless, programmed phase.

In short, there is a generation gap in music appreciation. But is that really true? Firstly, what is a generation gap?

By one definition, this is a difference of attitudes between people of different generations, leading to a lack of understanding.

Therefore, is there such a thing as a generation gap in music, and if so, can it be bridged? We will use a case study approach to respond to the question.

One of the best hip hop albums ever produced is The Chronic by Dr Dre released in 1992. It is considered a masterpiece and a seminal moment in hip hop. This did not come by accident but by a mixture of tried old musical traditions and modern recording technics, and great skill.

AllMusic, the online music database, commented that the production that The Chronic was seen as innovative and groundbreaking, and received universal acclaim from critics.

“Here, Dre established his patented G-funk sound: fat, blunted Parliament-Funkadelic beats soulful backing vocals, and live instruments in the rolling basslines and whiny synths and that, for the next four years, it was virtually impossible to hear mainstream hip-hop that wasn’t affected in some way by Dre and his patented G-funk.”

Unlike other hip-hop acts (such as The Bomb Squad that sampled heavily, Dr Dre only utilised one or few samples per song.

Kanye West wrote on the album’s production quality: “The Chronic is still the hip-hop equivalent to Stevie Wonder’s Songs in the Key of Life. It’s the benchmark you measure your album against if you’re serious”. The album has sold six million copies in the US alone.

It took a lot of effort, tried old methods and new sounds and perhaps, most importantly, great artistry to pull off The Chronic.

The socalled “old” could hear the live instrumentation, soulful singing, the smooth hip hop flow led by Snoop Dogg and intricate arrangements and consume it as their own. The socalled “young” could hear the harsh, angry vulgar lyrics and also consume it as their own.

As the Rolling Stone reports: “The album’s lyrics caused some controversy, as the subject matter included sexism and violent representations. It was noted that the album was a ‘frightening amalgam of inner-city street gangs that includes misogynist sexual politics and violent revenge scenarios’. Most of the N.W.A members were addressed on the album; Eazy-E and Ice Cube were dissed on the second single F*** Wit Dre Day, while MC Ren however was shouted out on the album’s intro. Dr Dre’s dissing of former bandmate, Eazy-E, resulted in vicious lyrics, which

were mainly aimed at offending his enemy with homosexual implications, although it was noted to have a spirited cleverness in the phrasing and rhymes; in other words, the song is offensive, but it’s creatively offensive”.

So, in essence Dr Dre in The Chronic had bridged the generation gap, if there is such a thing. We end by listing the

personnel of The Chronic.

Dr Dre (vocals, synthesisers, producer, drum programming and mixing); Snoop Doggy Dogg (vocals); Lady of Rage (vocals); Warren G (vocals, coproducer and drum programing); The D.O.C. (co-writer); RBX (vocals); Nate Dogg (vocals); Dat Nigga Daz (vocals and drum programming); Kurupt (vocals); Colin Wolfe (bass guitar, bass keyboard and co-writer); Justin Reinhardt (keyboards); Katisse Buckingham (flute and saxophone); Eric “The Drunk” Borders (guitar); Chris Clairmont (guitar); Bernie Grundman (mastering); Greg “Gregski” Royal (mixing); Chris “The Glove” Taylor (mixing); Willie Will (mixing); Ben Butler (producer); and Suge Knight (executive producer). Send your comments to balladzulu@gmail.com