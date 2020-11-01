Breast cancer screening attracts hundreds

MIKE MUGALA

Lusaka

WOMEN from all walks of life yesterday turned up at Arcades shopping mall in Lusaka to screen for breast cancer.

Rotary Club of Maluba, in partnership with Breakthrough Cancer Trust, held a free cancer-screening exercise aimed at raising awareness about the scourge.

The exercise, which started at 09:00 hours, was officiated by former First Lady Maureen Mwanawasa.

Some of the women talked to said regular screening is important in early detection and prevention of cancer.

Kapili Mulenga said women should not shy away from screening for cancer because of myths that equipment used causes cancer.

"Chances of getting cured of cancer are high if one regularly goes for screening. I want to encourage my fellow women to go for screening regularly," Ms Mulenga said.