Break the flood rescue cycle

THE good rains Zambia has received this season are by any standards a blessing. But they have also caused lots of damage to infrastructure and crops, and have disrupted lives of many people.

Fortunately, Government has been promptly responding to the many distress calls that have been coming from virtually every part of the country.

In many cases, the distress caused by heavy rains has been unprecedented and therefore unexpected.

But there are some cases which are not surprising because the people affected are in known flood-prone areas. The only surprise, therefore, is in these people adamantly sticking to these areas.

A case in point is the flood-prone area of Lusaka’s Kuku and Misisi townships. These unplanned settlements get flooded every year, even in seasons when the rains are below average.

This time around, with rains falling at above-average levels, the impact is even more devastating and has spread to other townships like Makeni, Kanyama Extension and Garden House.

Over 2,000 households are affected with their houses becoming inhabitable and the settlements under high risk of waterborne diseases.

So Government, through the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU), has to yet again come to the rescue of these stranded citizens.

DMMU has provided temporary shelter, food and beddings to ease the anguish of having to leave their flooded homes. This is commendable.

A few months from now, when the rainy season ends and the floods recede, these residents will trek back to their homes or what is left of them. Few, if any, will take measures to mitigate the effects of rains next time around.

They will collectively yet again look up to Government to look into their plight.

While floods may be blamed for the dislocation of the affected households in Lusaka and elsewhere around the country, it is time residents in these areas listened to advice by city and town planners.

It is also time that city and town authorities took the bull by the horns and implemented what is good for the residents.

As Vice-President Inonge Wina said yesterday when she went on location to see the impact of the floods in Misisi, Zambia has a mammoth challenge to address the problem of unplanned settlements.

She urged local authorities to strictly enforce and adhere to by-laws when allocating or approving settlements. In fact, this should be a directive.

Local authorities would do well too to show their usefulness by coming up with implementable plans on permanently resolving this perennial problem.

Compared to engineering masterpieces in other parts of the world, including in countries Zambia is in good relations with, redesigning flood-prone areas of Lusaka should be a walk in the park. The will and evidence that it can be done would take care of financial implications.

In any case, Government is spending a lot of money on mitigation. This is money, with some top up, that could be spent on infrastructure development.

Emerging towns should learn from the happenings in Lusaka to ensure that they plan efficiently and, more importantly, implement the plans as advised by experts.

Emerging towns like Kazungula and Ngabwe have opportunities to be shining examples of what a well-planned town should look like.

Floods are inevitable but their impact on communities can and should be significantly reduced by doing what is right in the first place.

Zambia has to break this cycle of residents putting themselves in harm’s way and expecting Government to rescue them.