BRE pledges land for development

March 27, 2018
CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka
THE Barotse Royal Establishment (BRE) has pledged to support the implementation of the Seventh National Development Plan (7NDP) and provide land for development projects in Western Province.
The BRE, through Indunas Namunda and Kalonga, pledged its commitment to working with Government in implementing development programmes in the region.
The pledge was made when Minister of Development Planning Alexander Chiteme and African Development Bank (AfDB) executive director Patrick Zampita called on the Kuta in Lumulunga.
