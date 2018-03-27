BRE pledges land for development

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

THE Barotse Royal Establishment (BRE) has pledged to support the implementation of the Seventh National Development Plan (7NDP) and provide land for development projects in Western Province.

The BRE, through Indunas Namunda and Kalonga, pledged its commitment to working with Government in implementing development programmes in the region.

The pledge was made when Minister of Development Planning Alexander Chiteme and African Development Bank (AfDB) executive director Patrick Zampita called on the Kuta in Lumulunga.

The delegation was also in the province to inspect development projects, among them, the … http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/