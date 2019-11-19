Brazil tips Zambia on alternative energy

The Diplomat’s Agenda With MWAPE MWENYA, Lusaka

ZAMBIA and Brazil will be celebrating 50 years of diplomatic relations next year, and to crown this commemoration, a delegation of Brazilian entrepreneurs will be visiting the country to explore possible areas of cooperation in biofuel production.

Brazilian Deputy Head of Mission in Zambia Eduardo Lessa shares that his country gets 22 percent of its fuel energy from biofuels. He is urging Zambia to take a similar route because biofuel is clean energy and is a renewable source of energy.

Mr Lessa, whose country is the world’s biggest producer of sugar, says Brazil also depends on bioelectricity from its sugar and ethanol plants. The Brazilian envoy feels Zambia Sugar, which has massive sugar estates in Nakambala, Mazabuka, also has potential to produce electricity and help mitigate the power deficit in Zambia.

In this interview, Mr Lessa shares that Zambia and Brazil have a lot to learn from each other because they share similar weather patterns and natural resources.

The Brazilian Deputy Head of Mission in Zambia also points out that the two countries produce similar crops and livestock because of the similarity in climatic conditions. Therefore, this means that Brazil and Zambia could employ similar techniques in the agriculture and energy sectors, and could learn from each other too.

However, commerce between the two countries currently stands at US$25 million annually, with Brazil importing copper cathodes from Zambia and exporting agriculture machinery to this country.

“Brazil understands that agriculture is one of the priorities of the Seventh National Development Plan in Zambia. Therefore we prioritise agriculture in our diplomatic agenda between the two countries. We are the largest exporter of beef and grain in the world,” Mr Lessa said.

"We feel that we could improve the scale of doing business if we try to deepen our partnership in energy and agriculture sectors because Brazil is no doubt the number one producer of coffee, sugar, orange and soya beans