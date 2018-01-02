Bravo to our defence forces

Dear editor,

IT IS uncommon to value the work of our defence forces. Half the time, they are viewed as ‘excess’ by citizens who do not see the significance of the soldiers unless the peace of the country is threatened.

However, citizens may wish to know that it is a worldwide practice to call in the army in times of emergency such as distribution of relief food.

The defence forces are an amalgamation of skills such as engineering and medicine, among others.

This time around, the government has called upon the defence forces to clean our markets and bury shallow wells in compounds.

Well done our defence forces.

MELVIN NGWIRA

Lusaka