‘Brave’ Rangers stun Pensioners

MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola

NAPSA 2 RANGERS 3

MAYBE the top flight can start preparing for the return of Nchanga Rangers.

The 1980 and 1998 league winners have been looking promising in recent weeks, and should they go on to win promotion from National Division One, it should come as no surprise.

In the meantime, there are worrying signs for NAPSA Stars.

The Pensioners’ aspirations of making a quick return to the Super League suffered a major setback on Saturday after Rangers trampled them at Woodlands Stadium.

The Pensioners are looking to make a swift return to the top flight after downgrading to the nationwide league at the back end of last season.

Going by the pattern of results, NAPSA may need to dig a little deeper if they are to be among the four teams that will win promotion at the end of the season from National Division One.

Having moved to a point behind second-placed Lumwana Radiants after beating Livingstone Pirates 2-1 last Wednesday, the Perry Mutapa-coached side were expected to keep the momentum but failed to