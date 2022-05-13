‘Brave’ Rangers coach ponders way forward

ELIZABETH CHATUVELA, Lusaka

AFTER guiding 'Brave' Nchanga Rangers back to the MTN Super League, coach Robert Tembo is still contemplating whether to remain in the driving seat or not. Tembo said in an interview yesterday that he has achieved his target of taking Rangers back to the big league. Rangers, the 1980 and 1998 Super Division champions, were demoted to the lower ranks in 2018. Last season, Tembo left Kafue Celtic, a team he equally guided to the Super League, and trekked to Chingola. He replaced Israel Mwanza, who was sacked after a string of poor results. "My contract with Nchanga ends in November this year, but I am yet to decide on my stay at the club," he said. "We shall see, maybe something will come up." Tembo said having qualified two teams to the Super League in the last two years is an indication that he is on the right path to achieve higher heights. He said he would love to upgrade his coaching qualification from CAF C to CAF A or beyond. "It's not easy to help two teams earn promotion back-to-back. What I am able to do now makes me stand out and I would love to supplement it by upgrading my coaching credentials," Tembo said. He said Rangers negotiated their way to