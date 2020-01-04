Brave Mujajati opens up

MWAPE MWENYA, Lusaka

AFTER being fired as registrar of the Health Professionals Council of Zambia (HPCZ) in January last year, Dr Aaron Mujajati succumbed to clinical depression for two months.

“My next two months were hard for me. I literally went through clinical depression; I would be in a room from morning until after midnight. But I never resorted to any substance abuse but I was reading a lot,” Dr Mujajati says.

“One day I told myself that I could either sit in one place and die of depression or finish writing my book. If you ask me, that is how my book, the Medical Law and Ethics, was born. My year of pain also became my productive year.”

Dr Mujajati says one of the things people should not underestimate is losing a job as each person responds to it differently.

“Going forward, I will really struggle to fire someone because of what I went through when I was fired,” he says.

“One of the things we underestimate is how people respond to being fired, it is very sad. Going forward, I would handle firing someone a lot better, it feels bad because you lose the sense of purpose, like you wake up in the morning and you’re like you have no purpose, it doesn’t matter how rich or poor you may be.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/