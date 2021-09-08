Bran shortage irks ZNFU

KABANDA CHULU, Lusaka

THE Zambia National Farmers Union (ZNFU) says there is need to address challenges faced by livestock farmers to access bran in the dry season which usually affects production.

And the Millers Association of Zambia (MAZ) has been advised to avail details of millers with excess stocks of bran to ZNFU for circulation among members to ease access by livestock farmers.

There have been reports of shortages of the commodity resulting in market speculations and unconfirmed reports of smuggling to neighbouring countries.

In a statement issued yesterday aimed at putting the matter on bran access challenges in the right perspective, ZNFU media and public relations officer Calvin Kaleyi said the major concern from livestock farmers is that accessing bran in the dry season has been a challenge and CLICK TO READ MORE