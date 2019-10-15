Brace for upset

ALEX NJOVU, DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

ESWATINI coach Kosta Papic has picked 24 players that he believes will cause an upset in Saturday’s 2020 Cameroon African Nations Championship (CHAN) last round return leg at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

And Zambia skipper Adrian Chama said the two friendlies that Zambia played against Niger and Benin have helped to put the players in shape ahead of the game against eSwatini.

"We are coming to Lusaka and we are going to approach the match with a positive mind knowing that we can overturn the result. We are coming for a win," Papic, whose side lost 1-0 in the first leg on September 22, said in an interview from Mbabane