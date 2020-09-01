BP patients need special care

THE revelation by the Ministry of Health that there is a spike in the number of hypertensive and diabetic patients dying from COVID-19 is a timely reminder on the part of citizens to be each other’s keepers.

The Ministry of Health has advised hypertensive and diabetic patients to take medicines as prescribed by health workers.

This is because taking medicines correctly will also help hypertensive and diabetic patients to protect themselves from developing heart attacks and strokes.

There is also need for regular health check-ups, especially for hypertensive and diabetic patients, besides taking drugs as prescribed.

Over and above, hypertensive and diabetic patients should observe COVID-19 preventive measures as advised by health authorities.

Like everyone else, they should at all times mask up, wash hands regularly with soap or sanitise and avoid overcrowded places.

Over and above this, there is need for citizens to be each other’s keepers in such times of the COVID-19 crisis.

Zambians have in the past done well in terms of caring for each other during public health emergencies such as the fights against HIV and tuberculosis.

While there is still no cure for HIV, the uptake of anti-retrovirals (ARVs) has enabled people to live longer, healthier lives if taken regularly.

However, it is not only the availability of ARVs which has saved millions of lives around the world but the efforts of care-givers and support groups which ensured people living with HIV adhered totreatment.

This was the role of community and work support groups whose role was to ensure adherence to the uptake of medicines by patients.

Now is the time for such support groups to be revived at community, work and family levels to help hypertensive and diabetic patients.

It is a reminder for every citizen to take care of hypertensive and diabetic patients by keeping them away from funerals, parties and other overcrowded places, which are hotspots for contracting COVID-19.

It is also the responsibility of friends and relatives who frequent crowded places to ensure that they adhere to the health guidelines and avoid later contacting those with these underlying health conditions.

The responsibility of the State in health matters is to formulate policies and laws and set up institutions to dispense health services.

In providing health services, Government shares expert information with both the general public and service providers.

This means that Government policy on health can only succeed when there is corresponding action on the part of the public, who must play their part.

Some health problems and deaths are entirely avoidable except for the uncooperative behaviour exhibited by target

audiences.

Community members must arise and work together by mapping homes of hypertensive and diabetic patients because of their potential to be predisposed to severe COVID-19.

This will save the country the current high number of deaths among such COVID-19 patients.

The combination of hypertension and diabetes is deadly without COVID-19 but becomes worse once a patient contracts the disease.

Community and work support groups should help in ensuring that hypertensive and diabetic patients are not prone to COVID-19.

Now is the time to show love and care to all hypertensive and diabetic patients by first ensuring that they take their medicines regularly while at the same time not expose them to COVID-19.