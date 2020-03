TRYNESS TEMBO and ESTHER MSETEKA, Lusaka

CONSUMER Unity and Trust Society (CUTS) has called on the Bank of Zambia (BoZ) to urgently look for ways of strengthening the Kwacha to mitigate effects on the consumers.

Last week, the Kwacha breached the K15 barrier against the United States (US) dollar for the second time in less than four months.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/