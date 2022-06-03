BoZ to promote green finance

CHISHALA MUSONDA, Livingstone

THE Bank of Zambia (BoZ) is formulating a comprehensive policy framework to mainstream climate change in the formulation and implementation of monetary and financial sector policies to promote green finance. BoZ Governor Denny Kalyalya says the policy will also enhance the regulatory framework to ensure financial services providers are assessed and disclose climate change-related risks in their operations to improve the uptake of green finance. Dr Kalyalya said this is because the financial sector’s approach to environmental issues through corporate social responsibility (CSR) is not enough. He said the sector requires a broader framework to assess the extent to which clients and assets are exposed to environmental and climate risks.

Dr Kalyalya said this here yesterday during a presentation at the nature-based solutions investor forum. This was in a speech read for him by BoZ director of non-banking financial institutions supervision, Freda Tamba. He said random and disruptive nature of shocks caused by climate change have posed negative effects on BoZ's financial system and monetary policy transmission mechanism, making it difficult for it to