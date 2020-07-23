BoZ seeks COVID-19 bond applications

NANCY MWAPE, Lusaka

THE Bank of Zambia (BoZ) is inviting applications for the issuance of the coronavirus bond, whose proceeds will be used to mitigate the negative impact of the pandemic on economic activities.

According to a statement, the amount of bonds available on offer is K2.6 billion and will be issued by opening a five-year bond, seven-year bond, 10-year bond and 15-year bond.

The maturity dates for the bonds will be as follows – the five-year bond on April 27, 2025, the seven-year bond on June 29, 2027, and the 10-year bond on December 30, 2029.

The 15-year bond will mature on June 29, 2035.

"The pricing of the bonds will be market-based and