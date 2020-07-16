BoZ releases K900m stimulus

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

THE central bank has so far disbursed almost K900 million out of the total K3. 8 billion approved under the COVID-19 stimulus package.

The Bank of Zambia (BoZ) recently announced a K10 billion targeted medium-term refinancing facility aimed at cushioning the adverse effects of COVID-19 on enterprises and individuals, with the funds expected to be distributed for onward lending through commercial banks.

The central bank has received applications worth K4. 8 billion from commercial banks and non-banking institutions, out of which it has CLICK TO READ MORE