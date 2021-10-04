BoZ reduces borrowing from domestic market

KABANDA CHULU, Lusaka

TO LIMIT borrowing from the domestic market, the Bank of Zambia (BoZ) says auction sizes for treasury bills and government bonds for the remainder of the year will not exceed K1.4 billion and K1.5 billion respectively.

And the Kwacha has finally broken the margin to trade at over K17.00 per United States (US) dollar due to insufficient inflows of the hard currency.

Government, through BoZ, frequently enters the local markets to borrow money through issuance of these high yielding but short (treasury bills) and long-term (government bonds) financial instruments.

Seven auction sales for treasury bills and three for government bonds are planned to take place before December 31, 2021.

According to a notice from BoZ, auction frequency for treasury bills will be once every two weeks while government bonds will be issued once every month.

"The next auction for treasury bills will be issued on October 7, 2021 while for government bonds it will be on