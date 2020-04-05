BoZ provides K10bn cushioning

KAPALA CHISUNKA

Lusaka

THE Bank of Zambia (BoZ) has established a targeted medium-term refinancing facility with an initial amount of K10 billion to provide medium-term liquidity.

The amount will be reviewed as conditions warrant, BoZ governor Denny Kalyala said in a statement on Friday.

Dr Kalyalya said the funding is a three to five years facility that will be available to eligible financial services providers (FSPs) to enable them restructure or finance qualifying facilities or on-lend to