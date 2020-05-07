BoZ pours K393m on open market

NANCY MWAPE, Lusaka

THE Bank of Zambia (BoZ) has injected K393 million in the market on the back of open market operations (OMO) to help the economy remain afloat.

BoZ was this week on the OMO, which is an activity by the central bank to give or take liquidity in its currency to or from a bank or a group of banks.

According to the Zanaco treasury newsletter, the central bank was active on the market with K393 million, injecting liquidity via OMO.

Zanaco Bank Plc said the bank's aggregate current account balance decreased to K1,381.54 million from a previous close of K1,459.84 million, indicating a drop in