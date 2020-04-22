BoZ ponders gold reserve

NANCY MWAPE, Lusaka

THE Bank of Zambia (BoZ) says preparations to start keeping gold as an alternative foreign reserve with a mining firm have advanced.

Governor Denny Kalyalya said BoZ is currently preparing to house gold as an alternative foreign reserve as the metal is not kept the same way as currencies.

Speaking on Monday during the update on measures aimed at mitigating the impact of coronavirus on the Zambian economy, Dr Kalyalya said the central bank had started discussions with a mining firm to provide gold and are looking at the quantity to be offered.

"We went as far as signing a draft contract and at that point, the issue at hand was where the final purification would be done because production is not of